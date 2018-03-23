Penn State fraternity members due in court over hazing death

FILE--This file photo from Nov. 9, 2017 shows the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa. On Feb. 4, 2017, 19-year-old fraternity pledge Tim Piazza drank heavily at a pledge party, then fell head-first down basement stairs, the first of several tumbles that left him mortally injured. A preliminary hearing set to begin on Friday, March 23, 2018, at the courthouse near campus involves 11 of the 26 young men charged in connection with the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Gene J. Puskar, FILE AP Photo