A Tecal theater group performer looks at the camera during the inaugural parade kicking off the 16th Ibero-American Theatre Festival, in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, March 17, 2018. The 17-day festival celebrates the performing arts, including circus, cabaret, musicals, live bands and dance.
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 05:00 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include a worker in protective clothing next to a furnace in Germany; spring equinox celebrations at a pyramid in Mexico; and a protester trying to avoid water cannon in Paris.

This gallery contains photos from the week of March 17-23, 2018.

