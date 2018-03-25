Q&A: He's trying to run world's fastest marathon _ backward

In this March 18, 2018, photo provided by Pash Pashkow, movie production lawyer Loren Zitomersky, left, runs the Los Angeles Marathon backward as a young runner briefly accompanies him. Zitomersky has embarked on a singular, if odd, quest: At the 2018 Boston Marathon, he'll attempt to break the world record for running the distance backward. Zitomersky is trying to raise money and awareness for a cure for epilepsy. Pash Pashkow via AP)