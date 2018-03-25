Villanova's Jalen Brunson celebrates after cutting a piece of net following the team's win over Texas Tech in an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston. Villanova won 71-59 to advance to the Final Four.
Villanova's Jalen Brunson celebrates after cutting a piece of net following the team's win over Texas Tech in an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston. Villanova won 71-59 to advance to the Final Four. Charles Krupa AP Photo
Villanova's Jalen Brunson celebrates after cutting a piece of net following the team's win over Texas Tech in an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston. Villanova won 71-59 to advance to the Final Four. Charles Krupa AP Photo

National

Lone dog: No. 11 Loyola joins list of regulars at Final Four

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

March 25, 2018 07:43 PM

The Final Four will feature three teams that need no introduction and one from out of nowhere.

Though this year's NCAA Tournament produced the biggest upset in the history of the event along with a seemingly endless string of unexpected results, the season's last weekend will look a lot like it has over the last handful of years.

In one of Saturday's semifinals, it's a barnburner of a matchup between top-seeded programs with rich histories: Villanova vs. Kansas.

In the other, it's an upstart vs. another school that knows this road: No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 3 Michigan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Remarkable as Loyola's run has been, this will mark the fifth time in the last six seasons that three teams seeded 1 through 4 have been joined by another seeded 7 or higher.

  Comments  