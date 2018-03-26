Cuban immigrant who was focus of deportation fight is free

FILE - In this May 7, 2014 file photo, Rene Lima-Marin sits for an interview with The Associated Press about the circumstances of his sentencing and incarceration, in a meeting room inside Kit Carson Correctional Center, a privately operated prison in Burlington, Colo. Lima-Marin, who was pardoned by Colorado's governor after he was ordered released from prison only to be arrested by immigration authorities is free again Monday, March 26, 2018. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo