10 Things to Know for Today

Stevante Clark, the brother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, is carried into the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, after confronting members of the media who were covering Stephon's wake Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo