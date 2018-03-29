Drunk woman arrested after fondling the Easter Bunny, Ohio police say.

An Ohio woman who appeared to be intoxicated was arrested over the weekend after witnesses say she got lewd with the Easter Bunny.
It happened when families were having their pictures taken with the giant furry rabbit at Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield, Ohio.
When Ladonna Hughett, 54, who lives in Mansfield, took her turn in Mr. Bunny's lap, things got a little, uh, interesting.
Witnesses told police Hughett looked drunk.
In a video captured by other people at the park and shared by Fox 8 in Cleveland, a woman who appears to be Hughett kisses Bunny on his giant face and then reaches down into his lap and appears to grab his, for lack of a better description, "carrot."
The woman, who was wearing pants, a shirt and vest, spreads her legs open toward the photographer as she continues to awkwardly hang on to Bunny.
Sadly, whines The Smoking Gun, the police report "does not further describe the inappropriate words reportedly whispered in the victim's giant ears."
Before the photo event on Saturday, the bunny had sounded excited on the park's blog. "My bunch of carrots were very good and I have lots of energy," he said.
When Hughett was finished with the Bunny, she hopped onto the back of a horse on park's historic carousel.
Police called this "an unusual report." They allege that Hughett displayed classic signs of intoxication — her speech was slurred, her eyes bloodshot, she was unsteady on her feet and her breath smelled like alcohol.
"As soon as you think you hear it all, and then obviously this report puts it up to the top where I've never heard of somebody performing those type of acts on the Easter Bunny," Assistant Chief Keith Porch told Fox 8.
When police officers arrived, Hughett was still straddling the carousel horse and still acting lewd, witnesses said.
She was arrested for drunkenness and taken to the Richland County jail, about 70 miles north of Columbus. She was issued a summons to appear in court and released.
The Bunny will be back on Saturday for an Easter egg hunt.
But Fox 8 reported that Hughett is no longer welcome at the park.
