Romance cover guy Fabio condemns California as ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ on Fox News

Tucker Carlson needed an expert on the California economy.
At times like these, why not turn to ... Fabio?
He’s done it before, in April 2017, when the erstwhile romance-novel cover model came on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to wax philosophic on the epidemic of crime in Los Angeles, blaming liberal leaders statewide for the “mess” and “epidemic.”
Thursday, Carlson was talking about L.A. crime once again, giving Fabio Lanzoni — that’s his last name, by the way — the chance to chime in on the state of his state of residence.
“Let me tell you something right now about California,” Lanzoni told Carlson. “It looks like the wild, wild west. No third-world country 30 years ago looks like California right now. Like downtown — I mean, you go down to the library. It’s like Sodom and Gomorrah. It’s like ‘sex, drugs and rock-n-roll.’”
Even Tucker Carlson, who’s made a habit of bashing the most populous U.S. state with the country’s fourth-biggest economy, seemed surprised by the description. Lanzoni also told Carlson he’s been living in California since 1992.
California is challenging the integrity of the union, not in order to help its citizens, but on the behalf of a foreign population that has no right to be here in the first place #Tucker @FoxNews— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 20, 2018
Needless to say, some folks on social media were confused. Others seemed to throw their hands in the air and have a little fun with the moment.
Where's Fabio? Someone get me Fabio so I can make sense of all this. Help me Fabio! pic.twitter.com/Ts46SjDO5w— Dan Murphy (@bungdan) March 30, 2018
Future Secretary of the Treasury Fabio. https://t.co/Mns3kT4EoB— Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) March 30, 2018
Tucker Carlson bringing Fabio on as an expert on the California economy is the most Onion story ever. https://t.co/FwORQ2Zimx— Timothy Aeppel (@TimAeppel) March 30, 2018
fabio going to the library like pic.twitter.com/wNLDeQaiTj— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 30, 2018
please let us never forget this segment when Fox personalities go after athletes, musicians and Hollywood actors for expressing their political opinions. https://t.co/5FpKlVGNyM— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 30, 2018
Fox News: "WHO CARES WHAT HOLLYWOOD LIBERALS THINK?!"— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 30, 2018
....
Fox News: Also, here's Fabio. https://t.co/J7LjZzvFAT
Lanzoni became a U.S. citizen — to go along with his native Italian citizenship — in 2016, taking the Oath of Allegiance with more than 6,000 people at the Los Angeles Convention Center, according to The Associated Press. That’s just over a mile away from the downtown library he referred to as a “Sodom and Gomorrah” hellscape.
