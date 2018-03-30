Denver Zoo celebrates birth of Sumatran orangutan

This undated photo provided by Denver Zoo shows a Sumatran orangutan and a newborn baby at the Denver Zoo in Denver, Colo. The zoo is welcoming the baby Sumatran orangutan who is named Cerah

Che-rah) after an Indonesian word that means "bright" and is often used to refer to sunshine. The female primate was born Sunday, March 25, 2018, to parents Nias and Berani, and the family is bonding away from prying eyes. Cerah should make her public debut within the next two weeks in the Great Apes exhibit in Primate Panorama.