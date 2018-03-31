In this combination photo, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 20, 2016, left, and David Hogg, a student survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida., speaks at a rally for gun legislation in Livingston, New Jersey, on Feb. 25, 2018. On March 30, 2018, Ingraham announced she was stepping down from her show for a week after Easter after advertisers pulled support after she publicly criticized Hogg.
In this combination photo, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 20, 2016, left, and David Hogg, a student survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida., speaks at a rally for gun legislation in Livingston, New Jersey, on Feb. 25, 2018. On March 30, 2018, Ingraham announced she was stepping down from her show for a week after Easter after advertisers pulled support after she publicly criticized Hogg. J. Scott Applewhite and Rich Schultz AP
In this combination photo, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 20, 2016, left, and David Hogg, a student survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida., speaks at a rally for gun legislation in Livingston, New Jersey, on Feb. 25, 2018. On March 30, 2018, Ingraham announced she was stepping down from her show for a week after Easter after advertisers pulled support after she publicly criticized Hogg. J. Scott Applewhite and Rich Schultz AP

National

Fox’s Laura Ingraham steps down for a week amid fallout from Parkland tweet, ad boycott

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

March 31, 2018 10:49 AM

The war of words between Fox News talk show host Laura Ingraham and Parkland survivor David Hogg has taken one combatant out of the ring — albeit for just one week.

Amid backlash after publicly ridiculing 17-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Hogg on his college rejections, Ingraham announced Friday that she was stepping down from her TV show for a week following Easter.

A dozen advertisers already pulled ads from “The Ingraham Angle” this week after she made fun of the student activist. Among them: Liberty Mutual Insurance, Office Depot, Nestle, Joseph A. Banks, Expedia, Hulu, Johnson & Johnson, Nutrish pet foods, TripAdvisor, Wayfair, Jenny Craig and the Atlantis Paradise Island resort, USA Today reports.

On Friday evening’s telecast, Ingraham told her viewers, “Fear not, we’ve got a great lineup of guest hosts to fill in for me.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The move is the latest blow to the conservative TV host after Ingraham accused Hogg, 17, of “whining” over being rejected by four universities in California. Hogg said he was accepted at Florida Atlantic University, Cal Poly and Cal State San Marcos but hasn’t said if he would attend college immediately after high school.

Hogg survived the Feb. 14 massacre at his Parkland school in which 14 students and three faculty members were slain by a former student who came on campus armed with a semiautomatic weapon.

Hogg brands himself a #NeverAgain activist and calls for gun reform laws. He took a shot at Ingraham on Twitter, where he has amassed nearly 700,000 followers. “Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week,” he tweeted.

Read More: Parkland duo’s song of healing attracts celebrities

Ingraham, who had used the platform and her nearly 2.2 million Twitter followers to bait Hogg, and later issued an apology after he urged her sponsors to pull out and they began responding in kind, said she was using her week off the air to reflect.

Ingraham’s initial apology more than a day later began, “Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA.” She then said, “On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland.”

But Hogg wasn’t swayed. “From a journalistic standpoint, I’d say she needs to be more objective and needs to stand down because I’m not the issue here.”

Ingraham has her supporters. A Twitter user responded to Hogg and told him to move on. “She apologized and to me that’s when you have to let it go. All people make mistakes, granted hers was stupid and ridiculous but she did say she was sorry.”

1970s’ rock star Ted Nugent, who is on the board of the National Rifle Association, had one hit make the Billboard Top 40 singles chart — way back in 1977. But he’s extended his stay in popular culture over the years through controversial statements that blast, among them, gun control advocates, former President Obama and immigrant groups. Parkland students are his latest targets. On Friday, Nugent called the Parkland students “pathetic,” “ignorant” and liars” in a report by Media Matters.

“To attack the good law-abiding families of America when well known predictable murderers commit these horrors is deep in the category of soulless. These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul,” Nugent said.

Conversely, Pope Francis used his Palm Sunday sermon to support the Parkland student activists and the March for Our Lives rallies, without specifically naming them.

“The temptation to silence young people has always existed. There are many ways to silence young people and make them invisible. Many ways to anesthetize them, to make them keep quiet, ask nothing, question nothing. There are many ways to sedate them, to keep them from getting involved, to make their dreams flat and dreary, petty and plaintive,” the pontiff said. “Dear young people, you have it in you to shout.”

More Videos

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Pause
Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

When gun owners survive mass shootings

When gun owners survive mass shootings

Students and gun control advocates are marching in South Florida, Washington, D.C., and across the world more than a month after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. McClatchy

Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.

  Comments  