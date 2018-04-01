Commitment to King's unfinished work remains 50 years later

FILE - In this May 2, 1969 file photo, Rev. Ralph David Abernathy gives the victory sign as he is escorted back to jail from Charleston County Court in Charleston, S.C., wear he and others were taken for hearings on violating an injunction limiting pickets at two hospitals. The members of King's tight circle barely paused to grieve, after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. They plunged into carrying out his unfinished work and turned it into a lifelong vow. Lou Krasky, File AP Photo