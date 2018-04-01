More Videos

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

When gun owners survive mass shootings

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video on their twitter account showing the moment when a trapper removed an 11-foot gator from a swimming pool in Calusa Lakes in Osprey, Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
National

Watch video of an 11-foot gator taking a dip in a Florida family’s swimming pool

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

April 01, 2018 09:44 AM

An 11-foot alligator took a dip in a Sarasota family’s swimming pool, leading Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to exclaim in a Facebook post, “Just no.”

Trappers secured the thrashing reptile and removed the gator — which didn’t seem all too pleased giving up its evening swim, as seen on a video officers posted on social media.

The animal broke through a screened-in porch to enter the pool, homeowner Patricia Carver told WFLA. She told the station her husband woke up when he heard the loud noise.

He opened the curtain and saw the head of a gator and said, ‘Call 911, call 911!’” Carver told the station.

