Officials: Fire destroys historic farm in Waterbury, Vermont

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 09:44 AM

WATERBURY, Vt.

Fire officials in Vermont say a blaze has destroyed several structures on an iconic family-owned farm.

WCAX-TV reports firefighters, state police and local police responded to the Wallace Family Farm in Waterbury on Sunday evening. Authorities say both homes and a cow barn were destroyed in the fire. Officials say all livestock was lost.

No injuries have been reported.

The farm was a popular landmark and celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016.

The cause of the fire is unclear. No further information was immediately available.

