Data from SUV shows deadly wreck may have been intentional

A small vase of flowers, at left, sits beside a mile marker Wednesday, March 28, 2018, near the pullout where the SUV of Jennifer and Sarah Hart was recovered off the Pacific Coast Highway near Westport, Calif. The bodies of the two women and three of their adopted children were recovered after the vehicle plunged over the cliff two days earlier, while three more of their children, Devonte Hart, 15, Hannah Hart, 16, and Sierra Hart, 12, have not been found. The Press Democrat via AP Alvin Jornada