Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" when No. 16 UMBC beat No. 1 Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Little Caesars is giving away free pizza to everyone in America today.
'CRAZY HAPPENED' in March. That means free pizza for lunch for everyone in America today

April 02, 2018 08:55 AM

"CRAZY HAPPENED" last month, and today's the day you get to take advantage of the craziness with a free pizza combo.

Little Caesars tweeted on March 16 that they would offer everyone in America free pizza if a 16-seed team beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The odds of that happening were crazy small, considering it had never happened before.

Enter the UMBC Retrievers.

The Retrievers became America's favorite team — not just because they won us free pizza — when the No. 16 team beat No. 1 Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Crazy is right.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, you can get a 4-slice, deep-dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.

But be sure to read the fine details: It's one box per family and only while supplies last. You can read the rest of the fine details by clicking here.

Thank you, UMBC.

