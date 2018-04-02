A lesson from mating birds: The song gets sweeter over time, a Miami scientist finds

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital Pause Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play Charles Manson mythology and pop culture New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium When gun owners survive mass shootings Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A male canebrake wren calls to its partner. Canebrake wrens are songbirds known for their complex duets. New research from an ornithologist at the University of Miami proves that these songs are regulated by a highly precise set of social rules, similar to what humans might call manners. Courtesy: University of Miami

A male canebrake wren calls to its partner. Canebrake wrens are songbirds known for their complex duets. New research from an ornithologist at the University of Miami proves that these songs are regulated by a highly precise set of social rules, similar to what humans might call manners. Courtesy: University of Miami