‘She never saw it coming’: Stranger pummeled Muslim teen waiting at Michigan ER, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital Pause Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play Charles Manson mythology and pop culture New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium When gun owners survive mass shootings Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Muslim woman was attacked by a man in the waiting room of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan. A lawsuit issued on behalf of the woman said she received several punches to the head in a racially motivated attack. Court file video via Storyful

A Muslim woman was attacked by a man in the waiting room of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan. A lawsuit issued on behalf of the woman said she received several punches to the head in a racially motivated attack. Court file video via Storyful