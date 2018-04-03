Shots fired at YouTube headquarters in California with reports of multiple injuries

Reports are flooding social media of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, with city officials and police confirming reports of an active shooter at the campus.

There is definitely some kind of police action / possible shooting at youtube in San Bruno. my brother just and others went running out of the building when hearing firecracker like sounds. 5 police cars came rushing to the scene... — Mr Raised Brow (@MrRaisedBrow) April 3, 2018

I am hiding barricaded holy shit. https://t.co/FhmdeItHWk — Lil | Milktea (@_lilchen) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson confirmed to The Huffington Post that the San Francisco-area city has received reports of shots fired at the YouTube offices.

“We have multiple 911 reports of shots fired at 901 Cherry, which is the YouTube headquarters,” Jackson told the site. “Police and fire are responding.”

MORE: Aerial footage shows evacuees with arms raised as police respond to reports of possible active shooter at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, CA https://t.co/mRdpyhYtJ0 pic.twitter.com/T0p4HEs8Nb — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2018

San Bruno police confirmed they are responding to an active shooter situation and asked people to stay away from the address.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

The San Mateo County Sheriff's confirmed an active shooter situation on the campus, where about 1,700 people work, reported KGO.

KTVU reported that multiple people are being treated for shooting injuries at a San Francisco hospital. A spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital confirmed the hospital is receiving shooting victims, KGO reported, and said patients also are being sent to other area hospitals.

A CNN reporter posted on Twitter that a Stanford Hospital spokeswoman says four to five patients are en route to that hospital, but would not provide details on their injuries or condition.

TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area, reported The Associated Press. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.

Google also tweeted about the situation.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.