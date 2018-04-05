Tired skaters? Nah, they're going on tour now

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Madison Hubbell, left, and Zachary Donohue perform during the free dance event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif. When the Stars on Ice tour for 2018 debuts Friday night, April 6, in Estero, Fla., a fully American cast led by world champion Nathan Chen, world silver medalists Hubbell and Donohue, and Olympic double bronze medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani will headline. Tony Avelar, File AP Photo