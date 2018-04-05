‘Feed him to the wolves’: Stepdad’s ‘unbelievably violent’ beating killed 3-year-old, N.Y. prosecutors say

He was supposed to be watching over his 3-year-old stepdaughter for the day.
Instead, when New York City police arrived at the family’s home in Queens on Monday, they found Bella Edwards dying. The girl was unconscious and in full cardiac arrest, according to the district attorney’s office.
The girl’s stepfather — Mark Jenkins, 32 — was performing CPR on the toddler when police arrived around 6 p.m., prosecutors said.
But Jenkins was also the one responsible for Bella’s death, according to prosecutors, who described Jenkins’ alleged abuse of the girl as “beyond heartbreaking.” Jenkins was charged Tuesday with second-degree depraved murder and first-degree depraved assault.
In court on Wednesday, as prosecutors described the “unbelievably violent” beating that left the child with deadly injuries, one member of Bella’s family screamed, “Feed him to the wolves!” Others shouted as well and had to be taken out of the courtroom, PIX 11 reports.
Bella was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital Monday night. On the small child’s body, doctors found the tell-tale signs of abuse and trauma, prosecutors said. There were bruises all over her face and torso. Some injuries were older and healing. Others were relatively new.
There were also signs the child had been sexually abused, CBS reports.
“This is a terribly disturbing case,” District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement announcing the charges. “The victim here is an innocent little girl, whose body revealed traumatic abuse injuries.”
The injuries to Bella’s stomach were particularly disturbing, prosecutors said, adding that an autopsy found it was blunt force trauma to the abdomen that had killed her.
“Parts of her abdominal area were literally ripped apart,” Assistant District Attorney Leigh Bishop said in court Wednesday during Jenkins’ arraignment, the New York Daily News reports. “It’s really hard to imagine a more violent and horrifying scene.”
Jenkins faces up to life in prison, prosecutors said.
Bella and her 3-month-old sibling (who is Jenkins’ child with Bella’s mother) had been left alone with Jenkins for about eight hours on Monday, prosecutors said. At one point, Jenkins took the children for a ride in his car, police said.
But when Jenkins returned with the children around 4:30 p.m., surveillance footage showed Bella came out of the car in some sort of distress, CBS reports. Police said they believe the assault happened during the two-hour time frame in which Jenkins and the children left the home and were on the car ride.
When Bella’s mother, Shamika Gonzalez, got home around 5 p.m., she was informed that the toddler was asleep. An hour later, as Gonzalez tried to rouse her daughter, she realized the girl wasn’t responding. That’s when 911 was called, prosecutors said.
“We believe she bled to death,” New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said in court, explaining how the blunt force trauma impacted the girl, according to CBS.
Police had been called to the home twice before regarding domestic disputes between Jenkins and Gonzalez, CBS reports.
Jenkins was previously in prison for five years after being convicted of attempted murder, the Daily News reports. He had been arrested four times before his arrest this week.
Jenkins is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 11, prosecutors said.
Gonzalez took to Facebook following her child’s death to compare the tragic loss of her daughter to a “bad dream,” reports The New York Times.
“Bella, I’m so sorry I wasn’t there to protect you,” Gonzalez wrote. “This feels like a bad dream I can’t wake up from.”
