Walmart’s ad for ‘funeral potatoes’ is creeping out people who aren’t in the know

A Walmart advertising campaign has Twitter users scratching their heads — and wondering whether they should be watching their backs. The ad is for funeral potatoes, a moniker that has been called creepy, disturbing and threatening as people across the country try to suss out what, exactly, the dish is.
It’s no mystery to many in Idaho and Utah (and parts of the South and Midwest). Funeral potatoes is a cheesy potato casserole, made with hashbrowns or cubed potatoes combined with cheese, cream soup, sour cream and crushed corn flakes or potato chips. It earned the name after the dish was popularized by Mormon Relief Societies as an after-funeral meal staple.
Walmart’s ad featured an “easy to prepare” frozen version of the food from Salt Lake City-based Augason Farms, which calls the dish “potatoes to die for.” The ad appeared on Facebook (often alongside a campaign for earthworm jerky — yuck). Cue mass confusion.
That moment when you're bee-bopping along on FB, and you come across Funeral Potatoes. What exactly are Funeral Potatoes? Is that a thing? I mean, I guess it is, cause Walmart's selling them. Am I crazy or is this weird? pic.twitter.com/g01h0KB4NA— Bree Livingston (@BreeLivWrites) March 28, 2018
I keep getting suggested ads for funeral potatoes. I had to Google that to find out what that even is.— niceguyirl (@niceguyirl) March 26, 2018
Someone please tell me- is this real?#FuneralPotatoes pic.twitter.com/o5hEnR5FQs— Heather Bea (@heatherbeamatz) April 4, 2018
I changed some of my privacy settings for Facebook ads and since then I have been getting some really bizarre ads.— Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) March 27, 2018
Behold: FUNERAL POTATOES pic.twitter.com/d7rzMaKbl5
Meanwhile, Idahoans and Utahns have been hard at work educating the internet about the cheesy, potato-y meal that made an appearance on many an Easter table.
@MorningExp Funeral Potatoes are huge here in Idaho.. It is a traditional Mormon dish that is very popular around here and in Utah!— Brad Winters (@wint2509) April 5, 2018
The most important thing to note? Nothing beats homemade funeral potatoes, according to those familiar with the dish.
Apparently the existence of #funeralpotatoes has begun confusing folks. As someone with strong Mormon ties, I'll lay it out for y'all.— Echo Sparks (@echosparksband) April 5, 2018
First, this version is an abomination. My opinion on this is fierce. If someone serves you packaged FPs, they hate you. pic.twitter.com/avE8JSmLdD
If you want to try your hand at funeral potatoes from scratch, recipes abound — including a 5-star rated version from FoodNetwork’s Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond.
