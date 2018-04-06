He was ‘highly intoxicated’ when he hit girlfriend in the face with a pizza, Ohio cops say

An Ohio woman was assaulted by her boyfriend with a pizza earlier this week, she told police, according to multiple media reports.
Kenneth Evans, 24, was arrested and faces charges of assault and criminal damaging or endangering, according to jail records. He was released from jail on Thursday.
The victim, who was not named, says she was hit in the face with the pizza and suffered minor injuries, ABC reported.
TV station WFMJ said the assault consisted of Evans "pushing a pizza into his girlfriend's face." The station identified the woman as Evans' girlfriend.
The incident took place Tuesday night in Masury, Ohio, southeast of Cleveland. Police told media outlets they received a call to a home about a domestic dispute in progress, and arrived to find tires in the road and the sounds of someone screaming nearby.
Officers followed the noise and encountered a man who was "highly intoxicated and slammed the door in their face," reported the Warren Tribune Chronicle. Evans was screaming and belligerent, and his moods swung from crying to laughing hysterically, the newspaper reported.
The victim told police that Evans attacked her while they two were riding home in the car, and the assault included screaming at her, pushing her multiple times and hitting her with the pizza, the Tribune Chronicle reported.
She told police Evans continued acting erratically when they got home, kicking the car, tossing furniture around, and trying to fight one of the neighbors, reported WKBN. He also threw tires in the roadway and smashed a mailbox, media outlets reported.
Police took photos of what remained of the pizza, while collecting evidence at the scene, reported WKBN.
Evans was taken to the Trumbull County Jail, where he was told to "stop boxing the wall multiple times," media outlets reported. He denied touching the victim, media outlets reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments