Arizona, Texas send 400 troops to border after Trump's call

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2007 file photo, a National Guard unit patrols the Arizona-Mexico border in Sasabe, Ariz. On Friday, April 6, 2018, Arizona and Texas announced that they were preparing to deploy National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border in response to President Donald Trump’s call for more border security. From 2006 to 2008, the Guard fixed vehicles, maintained roads, repaired fences and performed ground surveillance. Its second mission in 2010 and 2011 involved more aerial surveillance and intelligence work. Ross D. Franklin, file AP Photo