Man shot pregnant girlfriend in head, Ohio cops say. Doctors rushed to save the baby

Travis Hypes ran to his uncle’s house on Thursday night with a shocking confession — the 25-year-old had shot his girlfriend, police say.
So Hype’s uncle called 911 and said what happened, according to WKEF. Police rushed to the location of the shooting in Springfield, Ohio, and say they found Lindsey Marsh, 23, unresponsive on the kitchen floor with an apparent gunshot wound to her head.
First responders rushed her to Miami Valley Hospital on a helicopter, WKEF reported. That’s when they discovered that the woman was at least 30 weeks pregnant.
Doctors rushed to the save the baby. They performed an emergency C-section and delivered the infant, who survived, according to WHIO. Marsh, who was originally on life support, died later at the hospital, said Valerie Lough, spokeswoman for the city of Springfield.
Police arrested and interviewed Hypes, who allegedly told officers that that he and Marsh started fighting and pushing each other in a nearby house earlier that evening. So the man said he took out a pistol, police told WHIO, and the weapon fired and struck Marsh in the head.
Hypes argued that his girlfriend “shoved him again after seeing the gun, so he shoved her back with both hands,” according to a police report obtained by the Springfield News-Sun. “His right hand had the gun in it and as he shoved her it discharged.”
He then tossed the gun at the house, WKEF reported, and went to his uncle’s place.
Tom Mescher, a neighbor of Marsh, told 2News that “it’s a shame what happened.” But he tried to look on the bright side.
“It’s nice to hear that the baby survived,” he said. “We’re just hoping this is an isolated incident.”
Hypes faces a charge of felonious assault, according to the Springfield News Sun, but could face more charges. He is being held in jail.
In another case from December, police say Kyle Stowers, a West Virginia man, beat his unidentified pregnant girlfriend with a baseball bat on her face, torso and head multiple times. Those injuries caused severe pain and cuts across his girlfriend’s body, police said, and Stowers then beat his girlfriend’s legs with the wooden bat.
Finally, police say Stowers allegedly took a needle filled with methamphetamine and injected it into the right arm of his girlfriend, according to WOWKTV. The girlfriend told police that Stowers “left her for dead.” He was later arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
Comments