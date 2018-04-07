This March 23, 2018 photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census test letter mailed to a resident in Providence, R.I. The nation's only test run of the 2020 Census is in Rhode Island, and its drawing concerns from community leaders, good government groups and others about how it's being run.
2020 census test has critics counting concerns, not people

By MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press

April 07, 2018 12:28 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The success of the 2020 census could hinge on a single "dress rehearsal" in Rhode Island — and so far, many locals aren't impressed.

The census will be the first to include an online survey. The most populous county in Rhode Island is the only place where a full test is being run.

Community leaders in Providence County worry about a shortage of publicity around the test and its limited language outreach in an immigrant-heavy community.

Census Bureau officials say that the Rhode Island test is on track, and that they're focused on ensuring new technology it's using works, including a smartphone app and cloud computing.

Census officials say they have time to make any necessary changes.

