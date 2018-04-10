‘With bloodied hands,’ girl tried to escape. Cousin stabbed her 80 times and shot her, Pa. authorities say

Autumn Bartle, 14, tried desperately to get away from her cousin, evidence allegedly shows.

The bloody handprints authorities found on the outside trim of a bathroom window show that, “with bloodied hands,” Autumn tried to climb out and escape the home she lived in with Colin Haag III in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania (about 26 miles northeast of Philadelphia), prosecutors said.

But she didn’t make it, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office. Bloody handprints inside the bathroom window indicated someone had “grabbed the window sash and closed and locked it,” an affidavit said, confining Bartle to the bathroom area.

That’s where authorities allege Haag, 20, stabbed the girl multiple times, prosecutors said.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Autumn Bartle’s mother found her unconscious and bleeding on the living room floor, authorities said. She died April 2, three days later, at a hospital in Philadelphia.

Her father had come home and found two of his handguns missing, prosecutors said.

An autopsy done last week found that the teen died from a gunshot wound to the head — and had been stabbed more than 80 times, the district attorney’s office said.

After Bartle’s body was discovered, police found Haag walking with a backpack along a road that night, according to an affidavit. He ran from officers and shot himself in the throat as they walked toward him, authorities said. The cops then took cover, thinking they’d be shot at, while Haag allegedly ran behind a building.

He was eventually taken into custody, the affidavit said. He told police he shot himself because he “didn’t want to go to jail,” authorities said.

One of the missing guns was found in Haag’s pocket, while the other was found in his backpack, authorities said. Authorities also found a spiral notebook with blood matching Bartle’s DNA, court documents said. The last page had a blood marked notation: “this is the last of Slim that’s all you get it’s the end 4 me,” it said, according to authorities.

But prosecutors say they there’s no word on a motive behind the slaying.

“We’ll continue to work on getting that answer,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub. “But sometimes, as we stand here in this case, you look into the face of a killer and you don’t get answers. You only see darkness.”

Haag, who lived in the basement of the home, is expected to appear in court this week on charges of criminal homicide, possessing an instrument of crime, kidnapping and other offenses.

Colin Haag III, 20, is charged with homicide, kidnapping and other offenses. Bucks County District Attorney’s Office







Weintraub says the girl’s family donated her organs after her death.

“Even in death, Autumn and her mom and her dad gave others the gift of life,” he said.

A memorial service for Autumn was set to happen Sunday, CBS Philadelphia reported.