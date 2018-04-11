Sessions to address immigration at border sheriffs meeting

FILE - In this Friday, April 21, 2017, file photo, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions stands near a secondary border fence during a news conference at the U.S.-Mexican border next to the Brown Field Border Patrol Station in San Diego. Sessions is scheduled to speak about immigration to a meeting of sheriffs, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Cruces, N.M. The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File Hayne Palmour IV