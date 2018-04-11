She kidnapped two kids and headed for the border - but the 8-year-old dialed 911, police say

Rodney Cole was driving with his two daughters in San Diego, Calif., Monday when pulled into a parking lot for a quick shopping run. He left 8-year-old Malaiah and her brother in the back seat with the engine on and air-conditioning running as he dashed inside, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
But a strange woman who a witness said was bouncing a basketball near the car suddenly took an interest and peered in the window, NBC-7 reported. Then she jumped in and shut the door.
The witness, who had been watching the whole thing, leaned on the horn to get the dad’s attention, who came out of the store. When he saw his car peeling out of the parking lot, he chased after it on foot and ran straight into traffic, he told NBC-7.
“And I was just stuck in the middle of the street, just crying and bawling. I didn’t know what to do. These are my babies,” he told the station.
But 8-year-old Malaiah wasn’t going to take it all lying down. Instead, she threatened the alleged kidnapper, KTRK reported.
“If you don't take us back to our daddy, I'll call police,” she said she told the woman, according to the station. “Then I called 911. Then she threatened me, and she said 'If you don't give me the phone, I'll drive in circles and crash.”
The woman didn’t crash. Over the phone, Malaiah was able to tell police she saw signs saying they were heading toward the Mexican border, which is only miles away, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
At one point, the woman asked the children if they were thirsty, but Malaiah told her brother to say no because “she might poison us,” according to KFMB and CNN.
About a half hour later, Customs and Border Protection officers stopped the car and took the woman into custody while trying to cross into Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
“I'm just thankful for God and I'm very, very thankful for the San Diego Police Department and every other law enforcement agency that joined in and found my kids within an hour,” the father told NBC-7.
The children were not harmed and police took 26-year-old Leslie Esperanza Saenz into custody, where she faces charges including kidnapping, vehicle theft and making threats, ABC News reported. Police have not released a motive.
