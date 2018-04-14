Teen wins Florida's 7 Mile Bridge Run

In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, about 1,500 runners cross the start line during the Seven Mile Bridge Run Saturday, April 14, 2018, near Marathon, Fla. The race over the convergence of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico was initiated in 1982 to mark the completion of a federally funded bridge rebuilding program to replace 37 aging spans originally built in the early 1900s to carry railroad trains. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Bob Care