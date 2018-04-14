Tired of his son ‘playing video games all day,’ he grabbed a samurai sword, Texas cops say

Having an adult son or daughter who doesn’t seem to have direction in life can be frustrating.
But what police say a San Antonio father did out of his exasperation landed him in jail this week.
Antonio Juan Alvarado, 57, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his son said Alvarado resorted to swinging a 3-foot Katana sword at him, eventually cutting the back of his head.
An arrest warrant affidavit cited by the San Antonio Express News said that Alvarado had gotten upset with his 20-year-old son for not having a job and “playing video games all day long.”
His bail was set at $75,000, but Alvarado was released Wednesday, according to jail records.
The incident happened on Feb. 23, according to the newspaper, but when the son reported the alleged assault to police, Alvarado fled.
What started as a verbal lashing turned violent after the son tried to push Alvarado away from him, according to KABB.
The station reported that Alvarado, fuming, went into another room, grabbed the sword, and swung it at his son.
The son was treated at a local hospital, where doctors used staples to close the head wound.
A jealous girlfriend in Camas, Washington, also allegedly used a samurai sword in an attack recently on someone close to her: her boyfriend, according to the Sacramento Bee.
“I just stabbed my boyfriend,” Emily Javier said on a 911 call in early March, which was obtained by the Oregonaian.
“I think he’s dead. You need to hurry,” Javier can be heard saying on the harrowing 911 call audio. “I can’t go in there. There’s too much blood.”
Katana swords are a type of longer samurai sword, characterized by a curved blade, traditionally worn from the 1600s through the late 19th century with the edge facing upward in the sash.
