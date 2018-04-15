Wisconsin professor says firing shows anti-conservative bias

This photo take May 2, 2016, shows Marquette University Professor John McAdams, right, speaking during the news conference in Milwaukee. A dispute between the conservative professor and the university that fired him goes before the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide whether the teacher’s termination was because of a blog post or his conduct. Former Marquette University professor McAdams says in a lawsuit he was fired for exercising his freedom of speech by criticizing what he saw as an instructor shutting down a discussion against gay marriage. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP Mike De Sisti