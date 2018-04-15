Gay-rights lawyer sets himself on fire in New York park, wanted death to be ‘horrible’

Attorney David S. Buckel makes arguments in favor of gay marriage during arguments seeking marriage for same sex couples at the New Jersey Supreme Court in Trenton, N.J., on Feb. 15, 2006. Buckel, a well-known gay-rights lawyer and environmental advocate burned himself to death in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on Saturday, April 14, 2018, in a grisly protest against ecological destruction. Jose F. Moreno AP