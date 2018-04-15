His pension is $76,000 – a month. And taxpayers are footing that bill and many others

Klamath Falls, a city of about 21,000 in south-central Oregon, March 22, 2018. Klamath Falls faced a $600,000 increase in its latest biennial bill for the state pension fund and has had to cut back on street and bridge repairs. “You get to the point where you can no longer do more with less — you just have to do less with less,” said Nathan Cherpeski, the city’s manager. LEAH NASH NYT