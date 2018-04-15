He jumped into a 12-foot-deep creek to escape police – in handcuffs and chains, Pennsylvania cops say

A Pennsylvania deputy had come to a hospital Saturday evening to pick up Andrew Davis Good after the 24-year-old’s earlier arrest by a local police department on a warrant.
Then Good, in handcuffs and a chain restraint belt, started struggling with the deputy in the Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital parking lot, reported Lancaster Online.
Ephrata Police Chief William Harvey told the publication the deputy called for help at 7:47 p.m. Saturday, but Good broke free and ran from the parking lot into nearby Cocalico Creek.
Good, still in the handcuffs and restraint belt, immediately began to struggle and Ephrata police officers responding to the call jumped into the 12-foot-deep creek to try to save him, reported WGAL. Police and fire crews later removed his body from the creek at 9:30 p.m.
Harvey told the station that his department has handled cases of escaped prisoners in the past, but nothing like this incident.
The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Ephrata police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death, reported The York Daily Record.
Comments