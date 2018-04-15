CBS erroneously publishes obituary for former first lady Barbara Bush

CBS News erroneously published an online obituary Sunday afternoon for former first lady Barbara Bush, whose family announced earlier in the day that she was in failing health.

The story’s headline read “DO NOT PUBLISH – Former first lady Barbara Bush d*es at age 92 DO NOT PUBLISH.” It was briefly published on cbsnews.com, then taken down.

The first lines of the story read, “Barbara Bush, the witty, gregarious matriarch of a political dynasty that propelled two of its members to the White House and dominated Republican politics for decades, has died after a series of recent hospitalizations. She was 92. A Bush family spokesman said Bush passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones.”

A family spokesman had announced earlier Sunday that Bush, who has undergone a series of recent hospitalizations, had decided not to seek additional medical treatment and instead seek comfort care at home.

Bush, 92, served as first lady during President George H.W. Bush’s term from 1988-1992 and is the mother of former President George W. Bush. She has been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, reported CNN.