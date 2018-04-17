Body of last missing family member found in California river

File - This photo released April 12, 2018, by The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office shows the Eel River in Northern California. Authorities searching for a family whose SUV plunged into a rain-swollen Northern California river found the vehicle and the body of a man and a girl inside it. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said Monday, April 16, 2018, that searchers located the car Sunday and recovered the bodies of Sandeep Thottapilly and Saachi Thottapilly. Mendocino County Sheriff's Office via AP, File Lt. Shannon Barney