Trial of men accused in Somali immigrant bomb plot nears end

FILE - This combination of Oct. 14, 2016, file booking photos provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows from left, Patrick Stein, Curtis Allen and Gavin Wright, three members of a Kansas militia group who were charged with plotting to bomb an apartment building filled with Somali immigrants in Garden City, Kan. The jury in their trial returns to the courtroom on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, to get final instructions and to hear arguments before getting the case for deliberation. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)