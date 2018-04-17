Her pet raccoon inhaled too much pot, so she took him to a firehouse at 2 a.m., Indiana officials say

Firefighters in Wayne Township, Ind., were startled one night last week when someone began ringing the firehouse doorbell at 2 a.m.
"As many times as the doorbell on the firehouse was pushed, the firefighters were quite certain that was going on outside," Wayne Township Fire Capt. Mike Pruitt told WTHR. something bad
When firefighters answered the door, they found a woman had brought in her pet raccoon for treatment, according to the station. The problem? The raccoon had been exposed to "too much" marijuana.
“The raccoon was ,” Pruitt told WRTV. The woman eventually took the raccoon home to sleep it off, Pruitt told the station. very lethargic
"As much as we love animals, there wasn’t much they could do," Wayne Township firefighters wrote on Twitter.
“We hope that everything worked out with the raccoon,” Pruitt told WRTV.
"We do appreciate that our citizens turn to us in their toughest moments for help," firefighters added on Facebook. "Sorry we couldn’t do more."
