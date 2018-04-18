Suspect killed after stabbing deputy in sheriff's department restroom, Ga. police say

A man has been shot and killed after allegedly stabbing a deputy in the leg in the Douglas County Sheriff's Department's own restroom, multiple local news outlets reported.
A man walked into the department shortly after 10:30 p.m. and asked for shelter, after which deputies gave him some water and allowed him to sit, Sgt. Jesse Hambrick told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
"It's not that uncommon, people in transition to come and sit and just have a place to stay," Hambrick told CBS46 and other outlets.
At around 2 a.m., the man went to the lobby restroom and called 911 claiming he was poisoned, Fox 5 reported. A deputy went into the restroom and tried to talk to the man and provide medical aid, but the man became "combative," Hambrick told Newsweek.
Deputies tried to use a stun gun on the man but it didn't work, CBS46 reported.
"He produced a knife and stabbed one of our deputies. It was at that time the deputy was forced to discharge his firearm. That individual is deceased," Hambrick told the AJC.
The deceased man's identity has not been released and the deputy's condition is unknown, though Sgt. Hambrick told WXIA the deputy was receiving treatment.
The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as is standard in Georgia officer-involved shootings, 11Alive reported.
