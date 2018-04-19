A married couple left church — and witnessed a murder on their way home, records show

A married couple was heading home from church on a Sunday when they saw the horror unfold — a man was viciously attacking a woman in a Camden, New Jersey street, according to court records.
Their 911 call was the second to be made that afternoon, NJ.com reported. "We are in our car, there's this guy stabbing his girlfriend on 29th and Arthur," the wife told a dispatcher, reported NJ.com. "We tried to stop but he's threatening us... Oh my God, I think he killed her.”
At first, Elaine Jimenez, 37, didn’t want Raul “Omar” Quinones, 29, in her home on March 25, investigators said. But she allowed him to come in after talking to him briefly from her upstairs window, the Courier Post reported.
Quinones had gone to the home to get his belongings, prosecutors said, Philly.com reported.
But once Quinones went inside, he attacked Jimenez with a pocket knife, prosecutors allege. Then he went after the woman’s 20-year-old son when she fled the house, authorities said, the newspaper reported.
Quinones followed Jimenez outside, tackled her and stabbed her multiple times, authorities said.
The victim’s younger son called 911 first, asking the dispatcher to send an ambulance. Cries of “Omar, please!” could be heard on the call, NJ.com reported.
The wife told a dispatcher that her husband tried to intervene, but Quinones started to come their way, NJ.com reported. An engine revving could be heard in the background, the publication said.
Quinones left the scene on a motorcycle, prosecutors said, Philly.com reported. He was arrested at his home that night, New Jersey 101.5 said.
Jimenez, who was stabbed more than 20 times, died less than hour after the attack at a hospital, reported the Courier Post. Her older son was stabbed in the neck, chest and stomach, authorities said. He’s expected to survive.
The victim’s family told investigators that she and Quinones had been dating for about a year, the newspaper said.
Quinones is charged with murder and attempted murder, Philly.com reported.
Prosecutors say he did it “because he was jealous,” the Post reported.
