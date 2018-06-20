New mom shocked to learn her baby was with another family — in hospital room next door

Arnold "Junior" Perry was so excited to show off his newborn son to his relatives last week.
But when "handsome boy" Dawson Perry's grandma and aunt held him in their arms at Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, West Virginia, they said he didn't look anything like his daddy.
Turns out there was a reason for that.
"They're over there saying how he don't have none of my features, and his eyes are blue when they were brown yesterday," Arnold told WCHS in Charleston. "So we're like, ‘Aw man, he looks like me, we can't believe you don't think he looks like me.'"
The baby's maternal grandmother, Barbara Colegrove, told the Charleston Gazette-Mail she drove nine hours from South Carolina to meet her eighth grandchild and was stunned to learn that the baby she was cooing over was the wrong one.
The Perrys say that the hospital mixed up two babies — both boys, both named Perry — in the nursery during that visit.
A hospital spokesman told the Gazette-Mail he could not disclose or confirm any information about the incident, citing patient privacy.
When his relatives found out, "everybody's jaw hit the floor," Arnold told WCHS. "People's crying. People's mad. There was just all kinds of mixed emotions. and it was one terrible accident that could have been a tragedy."
He told the TV station he realized something was amiss during the visit when he opened a drawer in the baby's bassinet and saw onesies and other things that didn't belong to his boy.
They blame the mix-up on a nurse and a Sharpie.
Colegrove told the Gazette-Mail her son-in-law went to the nursery to get Dawson when they arrived on Thursday. Her daughter, Crystal, had given birth on Tuesday.
“He went to the nursery and there (Dawson’s) basket was, laying in the same spot it had been. It said ‘Perry’ on the card, but nothing else was filled out on the card. Not the height, not the weight, it just said Perry,” Crystal Perry told the newspaper.
“He noticed on the card it said number five, and our baby had been in number four ... He told the nurse, ‘Why is he in a baby cart that says number five?’ She said, ‘Oh that’s fine, that’s your baby.’
"He thought it was because all he saw was his blond hair. She just walked over there with a Sharpie marker and crossed off (Room) 205 and wrote 204."
Heather Perry, the mother of the baby whom grandma Colegrove was taking pictures and videos of and sharing on social media, told WCHS she found out about the mix-up when she went into the nursery to get her baby and he wasn't there.
"They come back and checked the number on my bracelet, checked his number . . . It was the wrong number,” Heather Perry told the TV station.
That's when she was told her baby was hanging out in another room with another family.
She told WCHS she was under the impression her baby was in the wrong room for about 30 minutes, though Arnold said it was more like a couple of hours.
"I didn't know he was in there that long enough for them to hold him, take pictures, videos, and everything else," Heather told the TV station. "And when they brought him back, they had marked out my room number on his card and put in theirs."
Heather told the Gazette-Mail the whole situation was an "honest mistake. It was the first time (the nurse) saw my baby. The first time (the nurse) had dealt with him. There aren’t that many patients here in Logan."
Arnold told WCHS he is glad something worse didn't happen. "One little Sharpie marker incident that she done, I could have lost my kid to another family," he said. "That little mistake could have been a big tragedy, you know."
Local media report that both babies are home now with the correct families.
