Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog launched by Phanatic

In this April 5, 2018 photo, The Phillie Phanatic reacts prior to the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Philadelphia. Kathy McVay says she was at Monday, June 18, Phillies game when the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and all of a sudden she says a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face. She left the game to get checked out at a hospital, and she says she has a small hematoma. The Phillies apologized to McVay Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game.