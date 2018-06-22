AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Dems seek info about Virginia facility after abuse claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia's two Democratic senators asked the Trump administration Friday for answers about operations at a juvenile detention facility in the state where immigrant children said they were bound, beaten and isolated in solitary confinement.
Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine sent to the head of the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement questions about the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center. The Associated Press reported Thursday that six Latino teens had made sworn statements detailing severe abuse they said they endured between 2015 and 2018, under both the Obama and Trump administrations. In court filings, lawyers for the detention facility have denied all allegations of physical abuse.
The senators asked whether regulators had received any past complaints involving the facility located near Staunton, Virginia. The Democrats also want to know whether there is a system in place to discipline staff members who abuse children in federal custody.
Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the Refugee Resettlement office, have refused to provide any comment this week about when they first learned of the abuse allegations and whether any action has been taken to determine the veracity of those claims.
Hours after AP's initial reporting Thursday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, also a Democrat, directed the state's secretary of public safety and homeland security and the Department of Juvenile Justice to report back to him "to ensure the safety of every child being held there."
___
Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's reversal of a policy separating immigrant children from parents, causing uncertainty for both migrant families and the federal agencies in charge of prosecuting and detaining them.
A senior Trump administration official said that about 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May. It was unclear how many of the children were still being detained with their families.
Federal agencies were working to set up a centralized reunification process for the remaining separated children and their families at a detention center just over the border in Texas, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
There were also signs that the administration was dialing back its "zero-tolerance" policy, for now.
The federal public defender's office for the region that covers cases from El Paso to San Antonio said Thursday the U.S. Attorney's Office would be dismissing cases in which parents were charged with illegally entering or re-entering the country and were subsequently separated from their children.
___
Hope, despair in poetry by immigrant children in US lockup
NEW YORK (AP) — The young immigrants held in prison-like conditions at a juvenile detention center in the mountains of Virginia express despair. Some cling to pleasant memories from home. For a select few, there is hope.
For a handful of immigrants who came to the U.S. from Central America — many as unaccompanied minors — poetry has given them a chance to tell the world both about their journeys north — and through the byzantine immigration system.
"A lot happens in life, most of it sad, an occasional happiness, and sometimes you have no choice but to play the clown and laugh on the outside, even though inside we feel less than failures," wrote one of them in a poem titled "The Future."
The collection of poems in "American Dream," published last year, was assembled by a Washington and Lee University professor and students who visited the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center in Staunton, Virginia, lockup and helped the young immigrants put pencil to paper, giving voice to a largely unheard population at the center of an increasingly heated U.S. policy debate.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that immigrants as young as 14 at the center said they were beaten, locked away in solitary confinement for long periods of time and left alone naked in cold cells. Their claims were included in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed in October. The AP's reporting also cited an adult who saw bruises and broken bones the children said were caused by guards. In court filings, officials at the detention facility denied all the allegations of physical abuse, which the lawsuit asserts happened between 2015 to 2018, during both the Obama and Trump administrations.
___
Trump jabbed first, and now world hits back in trade fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States attacked first, imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum from around the globe and threatening to hit tens of billions of dollars in Chinese products.
Now, the world is punching back.
The European Union is set Friday to slap tariffs on $3.4 billion in American products, from whiskey and motorcycles to peanuts and cranberries. India and Turkey have already targeted U.S. products, ranging from rice to autos to sunscreen.
And the highest-stakes fight still looms: In two weeks, the United States is to start taxing $34 billion in Chinese goods. Beijing has vowed to immediately retaliate with its own tariffs on U.S. soybeans and other farm products in a direct shot at President Donald Trump's supporters in America's heartland.
The tit-for-tat conflict between the United States and China — the world's two largest economies — is poised to escalate from there. The rhetoric is already intensifying.
___
AP Explains: Reunions between Korean families divided by war
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korean officials met Friday to map out details for what would be a highly emotional reunion of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War. A look at key issues:
___
MILLIONS SPLIT BY WAR
After the conflict ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, the two Koreas banned millions of people who found themselves suddenly divided from visiting each other's territory across the world's most heavily fortified border. Decades later, most have no word on whether their loved ones are still alive — their governments prohibit even exchanging letters, phone calls and emails. Most of the separated family members are now in their 70s and older and eager to reunite with their long-lost relatives before they die. In South Korea, more than half of the 132,124 people who applied for past reunions have died.
___
___
'He cried and hugged me': Brazilian still separated from son
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Twenty-six days after being apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border with his son, a Brazilian man in detention says he has no idea when he may see his 9-year-old, who he fears is distraught and having difficulty communicating because he only speaks Portuguese.
In a phone interview late Thursday from Cibola County Correctional Center in Milan, New Mexico, the 31-year-old father said he had only spoken to his son once by phone since they were separated. The father, who has applied for asylum, agreed to speak to The Associated Press on the condition his name not be used because he fears for his life if sent back to Brazil.
"He cried. He was so sad," said the father of his son. "I had promised him it would only be three to five days."
The man, from the central eastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, said he had recently lost his job in a bakery. He also said he had a debt of around US$8,000 that he could not pay, and a criminal group was after him to come up with the money. He declined to give more details.
So he decided to go to the States, planning to find work and send for his wife and their other son, who is 3. He and his 9 year old took a flight to Mexico City, and then made their way to the border. When trying to cross illegally near San Ysidro, California, the two were picked up by border agents.
___
GOP struggles to salvage immigration bill, postpones vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Republican immigration overhaul is dangling precariously. It is imperiled by stubborn differences between conservative and moderate factions — and by President Donald Trump's running commentary about a bill he only half-heartedly supported and then suggested would never become law.
Republican leaders were twice forced to postpone final voting, first until Friday and then punting it to next week, as negotiators made a last-ditch push for support.
They were trying to persuade colleagues to seize the moment and tackle immigration problems by approving the bill, which includes $25 billion for Trump's border wall and a path to citizenship for young immigrants who have lived in the U.S. illegally since childhood.
___
Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump went to Texas to show she cared about migrant children. Her fashion choice carried a baffling counter-message.
The first lady wore a green, hooded military jacket from the fast-fashion brand Zara that read "I really don't care, do u?" both as she departed and returned to Washington. The words were printed in white, in graffiti-style, on the jacket's back.
When asked what message the first lady intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. "
Grisham underscored that message in a tweet with the hashtags #SheCares and #ItsJustAJacket.
But President Donald Trump offered his own interpretation, tweeting that it "refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!"
___
Protest marches no longer need famous face to rally crowds
CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. marching arm-in-arm with other civil rights activists. Cesar Chavez hoisting a picket sign in a farm workers' strike. Gloria Steinem rallying other feminists for equal rights.
During the 1960s and into the 1970s, amid the turbulence of protests for civil rights and against the Vietnam War, every movement seemed to have a famous face — someone at a podium or at the front of a march who possessed a charismatic style, soaring oratory and an inspiring message.
Not so today.
The new wave of political activism, marked by protests in the nation's capital and cities across America, looks more anonymous.
Since the presidential election of Donald Trump, there have been marches for women, science, the Dreamers — immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children — and most recently, gun control, a response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. In all those events, multitudes of voices — some more high-profile than others — have represented each cause.
___
After giving birth, New Zealand leader craves mac-n-cheese
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was regaining her strength with macaroni and cheese on Friday and planned to spend at least one more night in an Auckland public hospital with her newborn girl.
Ardern on Thursday became just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office. Many hope the 37-year-old will become a role model for combining motherhood with political leadership.
Tributes have come in from around the world, including from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and from Google, which posted an image in the shape of a heart on its New Zealand homepage along with the message "Congratulations!"
Ardern posted an Instagram message on Friday thanking "our wonderful midwife Libby."
"Not only is she incredible at what she does, this morning she made me macaroni and cheese because she heard me mention a wee craving yesterday," Ardern wrote.
