Romney making final pitch ahead of Senate primary in Utah

In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch after being forced into a Republican primary against a conservative state lawmaker. At stake is being the party's representative to vie for the Senate seat long held by retiring Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. Rick Bowmer AP Photo