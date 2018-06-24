Democrat who wins Hawaii primary likely to take House seat

FILE - In this March, 1, 2018, file photo, Hawaii Lt. Gov. Doug Chin poses for a photo in Honolulu. Half a dozen high profile Democratic candidates are vying for a congressional seat to represent Hawaii in a very competitive game of political musical chairs. It's a jam-packed arena for the state's 1st Congressional District, which includes Honolulu. Democratic candidates include former U.S. Rep. Ed Case, Lt. Gov. Doug Chin, and state Rep. Beth Fukumoto. Audrey McAvoy, File AP Photo