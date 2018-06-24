Vigil held to support Minnesota mosque where bacon was found

The Rev. Jay Rowland, of First Presbyterian Church in Rochester, Minn., creates a sign saying "Love thy Neighbor" before a sunrise solidarity vigil for the Rochester Muslim community, Sunday, June, 24, 2018, outside the Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq Islamic Center in downtown Rochester, Minn. The event was in response to bacon being found by the mosque's front door and in the parking lot Saturday morning, an act one group called “attempted religious desecration.” The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP Andrew Link