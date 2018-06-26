The Latest: Protesters outraged at travel ban ruling

Ismail Elshikh, the imam of the Muslim Association of Hawaii, holds a petition from supporters of Hawaii's fight against President Donald Trump administration's travel ban on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in Honolulu. Elshikh, a plaintiff in Hawaii's lawsuit challenging the travel ban, says he's disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding the ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, but he doesn't regret joining Hawaii's lawsuit. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher AP Photo