Clown on scooter with knife-tipped glove fatally stabs man — then glides away, cops say

A scooter-riding man wearing clown makeup and a knife-tipped glove is facing up to 48 years in prison after he was found guilty of second-degree murder.

A jury found Christian Gulzow, 37, guilty of fatally stabbing a homeless man in the parking lot of a Denver, Colorado, taco shop while wearing "demonic, white-faced" clown makeup in May 2017, the Denver Post reported.

Witnesses told police that the homeless man was in a fight with a man wearing "clown-type makeup with black streaks on his face" and a glove with blades at the end of each finger, according to the probable cause statement obtained by KDVR. The blades were about 2 to3 inches long, witnesses estimated.

In an interview with police, Guzlow said the homeless man, 29-year-old Brian Lucero, had told him to “get out of my alley,” KDVR reported. Guzlow also said that Lucero then attacked him and took his scooter, according to the probable cause statement.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

That's when Guzlow tackled the homeless man "to get his scooter back," the statement says. Both men "fell very hard."

Guzlow told police that Lucero may have been hurt when he fell on his spiked wrist bracelets, or when he jabbed his clawed glove at the homeless man. That story did not match what witnesses reported, the statement says.

Witnesses said the man with clown makeup "took swings" at the homeless man with his knife-tipped glove.

After the stabbing, nearby security camera footage reviewed by police showed Guzlow throwing a bloody knife in a bush while riding a scooter, the statement says. He was arrested in blood-stained clothes on the same day of the stabbing.

Lucero died from a single stab to his throat, the report says.

Guzlow was originally charged with first-degree murder, the Denver Post reported, and identified as Christöf Gülzowprüzenstein during the four-day trial.

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10, according to Denver7.

The Denver Post reported that Guzlow often rode his scooter while wearing demon, vampire and ghoul costumes.