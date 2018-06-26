Family separations bring call for rare language interpreters

In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza in Los Angeles. Romero is working to put together interpretation teams who can help attorneys and officials communicate with non-Spanish-speaking indigenous children and their detained parents in an effort to ensure their legal, medical and other needs are met and that they understand immigration proceedings. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo