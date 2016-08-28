Flood volunteer bus hits firetruck; 2 dead, dozens hurt

Louisiana State Police say an out-of-control bus carrying flood recovery volunteers hit a fire truck and firefighters who had responded to an earlier wreck, killing two people and injuring dozens.
Trooper Melissa Matey told NOLA.com ' The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2bKiYW8 ) that the bus driver did not have a commercial license and was not authorized to drive a bus.
Matey tells local news media that the dead included a local fire chief and the injured included the 30 to 40 people on the bus.
She described them as volunteers heading from New Orleans to Baton Rouge to help flood victims.
